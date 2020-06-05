Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Advice Her Grandfather President H.W. Bush Gave Her That Stands Out Above The Rest

Jenna Bush Hager revealed the advice that she got from her grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, that stands out above all the rest.

“My grandpa, who lived until he was 94, I’ll never forget,” Jenna shared during a segment on the “Today with Hoda and Jenna” show. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

WATCH:

“Well, first of all, he had this little list of rules that he lived by and they’re all really good ones, like, ‘Don’t talk all the time. Listen to your mentors and friends and learn from them,'” she added. (RELATED: Here Were George H.W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family)

Hager continued, while sharing the whole list that included things like “don’t get down when your life takes a bad turn; don’t blame others for your setbacks; when things go well, always give credit to others; don’t talk all the time; listen to your friends and mentors and learn from them; don’t brag about yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager) on Dec 1, 2019 at 7:15am PST

The TV host went on to explain how she realized she had completely “memorized” his tips for leading a good life, “which is kind of weird,” she admitted.

“Give someone a hand, nobody likes an overbearing big shot.” Jenna shared. “As you succeed, be kind to people. Don’t be afraid to shed a tear when your heart is broken or because a friend is hurting.”

Hager then explained before the former president died in 2018 he told Jenna, “‘Don’t forget to enjoy the game.'”

The “Today” show co-host admitted that last tip really “broke my heart into a thousand pieces because what he meant is life is meant to be enjoyed, celebrate it.”