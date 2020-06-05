FLASHBACK: Jim Brown Says He Would Never ‘Denigrate’ The Flag By Kneeling During The National Anthem

Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown isn’t a fan of kneeling during the national anthem.

Kneeling during the national anthem has been at the center of the news ever since the death of George Floyd, Drew Brees’ comments about disrespecting the flag and the subsequent backlash and apologies. The protests infamously were started by Colin Kaepernick when he played for the 49ers.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Following the Saints superstar quarterback saying he wouldn’t kneel and thinks it’s wrong, he had to issue two apologies! You can see both below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It seems like a great time to remember Jim Brown, arguably the second greatest running back in NFL history behind Barry Sanders, and his stance on the anthem.

The former Cleveland Browns star told the Associated Press the following back in 2018 about kneeling during the national anthem:

I’ll never kneel and I will always respect the flag…I am not going to denigrate my flag and I’m going to stand for the national anthem. I’m fighting with all of my strength to make it a better country, but I don’t think that’s the issue. Because what is the top side? Are you not going to stand up? This is our country, man.

If there was ever a time to remember Brown’s words, it’s right now. There literally couldn’t be a better time.

Look, you can support kneeling during the anthem and protesting, or you can be 100% against it. I think my feelings on the issue have been made crystal clear over the years. When the anthem is playing, I think you should stand.

However, this nonsense and backlash against Brees needs to come to a quick end. He never should have even apologized. He spoke an opinion, which is held by millions of Americans and people flipped out.

Guess what, folks? Lots of people think kneeling during the anthem isn’t acceptable. I’m not saying you can’t feel like it’s okay, but Drew Brees isn’t some fringe element actor.

“@drewbrees can’t be afraid to say that and we can’t be afraid to say ‘ok I don’t agree with you but let’s talk about this’ We can’t just say anytime something happens we don’t agree with ‘Hey I’m done with that and this person’ that doesn’t make sense” ~ @TonyDungy pic.twitter.com/pe0vYd5nzZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 4, 2020

This is America, and it’s okay to have an opinion. Jim Brown literally has firmer views on standing for the anthem than Drew Brees does. Let’s all stop with the outrage and just let people live.