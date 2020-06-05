Gutfeld: The Left Is Hurting The Movement By Blurring The Line Between Protests And Riots

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said on Friday’s edition of “The Five” that blurring the line between protesters and rioters is harmful to the protest movement.

Gutfeld was responding to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s comments on Twitter, where he said that “there are those who want to intentionally blur the lines between peaceful, legitimate protesters and looters. The president is among them.”

“They want you to watch the videos of the looting — not the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered,” he wrote. “Don’t fall for it.” (RELATED: Bill De Blasio’s Daughter Arrested During New York City George Floyd Protests)

There are those who want to intentionally blur the lines between peaceful, legitimate protesters and looters. The president is among them. They want you to watch the videos of the looting — not the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered. Don’t fall for it. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 2, 2020

New York has struggled to control the violent riots that erupted from protests over the death of George Floyd, who died wheile in police custody in Minneapolis. Rioters set fire to cars, assaulted police officers and looted businesses as chaos spread across the nation.

President Donald Trump criticized Cuomo on Twitter for being unable to control the riots.

“Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers,” he said. “New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%!”

Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

“So who is blurring the lines between protesters and looters?” Gutfeld said Friday on The Five. “It’s not me. It’s people like him. Because every time you mention the rioters, they accuse you of smearing protesters.”

WATCH:

“It’s that blurring that hurts the protest movement. But by exposing the violent mob, you protect the future of legitimate protests. Not doing it forever links it to destruction and death, while saying or implying that black grievance only matters if it’s expressed violently.”

He added that both sides want to differentiate between protests and riots and that the black people actually in the movement understand the danger of rioting.