Indianapolis Colts Aren’t Worried About Jonathan Taylor Having Fumbling Issues

The Indianapolis Colts don’t think Jonathan Taylor will have any issues with ball security during his rookie season.

Taylor tore up college defenses for three seasons playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, but the biggest knock against him was the fact he tended to fumble way more than you’d like. Despite that fact, the Colts don’t sound worried at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Running backs coach Tom Rathman told 107.5 The Fan the following in part about Taylor’s issues with ball security:

He can improve the way he carries the football. Looking at film, he understands that, and he understands what we are asking our players to do when we talk about ball security and how important it is. I don’t really think there’s an issue there and I think that he’ll get it corrected with the development of basic fundamentals that we harp on every day.

Did Taylor have issues with ball security at times playing for the Badgers? No doubt about it. No doubt about it at all, and it could be frustrating as all hell at times.

I’d be lying if I said differently, and I think most Wisconsin fans being honest would say the same.

Having said that, Taylor is still the best running back in the rookie class, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

His vision, footwork, patience, ability to hit the hole and explode at the second level are all simply incredible.

Taylor is the definition of an elite running back and he immediately elevates the entire Colts offense.

It was a ton of fun to watch Taylor dominate in Madison, and I can’t wait to see what he does at the highest level of football.

The man is a star and I have no doubt he’ll dominate in the NFL. Go, Taylor, go!