Jay-Z Lets Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Borrow Private Plane To Attend Court Hearing

Musician Jay-Z allowed attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery to borrow his private plane in order to make a court hearing in Georgia.

The attorneys claimed they were struggling to find flights when they received a call from Roc Nation. Arbery was shot by a former police officer while out on a run in Georgia. He was unarmed at the time of his death.

“Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia, this morning,” attorney Blerim Elmazi captioned a photo on Instagram. “No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1 a.m., we started losing hope till we got a call from JAY-Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support. Updates on the hearing soon.” (RELATED: Kanye West Joins George Floyd Protesters In Chicago)

“When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice … Jay Z sends his private jet,” attorney S. Lee Merritt captioned his photo from the plane ride.

Jay-Z has been outspoken after the death of George Floyd as well.

“I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right,” JAY-Z wrote in a statement after talking with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves.”

This is pretty cool of Jay-Z. Instead of posting on social media about what’s going on and how he feels about it, he’s making moves and participating in actions that show his true heart. Good for him.