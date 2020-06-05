Kanye West Joins George Floyd Protesters In Chicago

Musician Kanye West joined protesters in Chicago following the death of George Floyd.

West was spotted in footage shared by NBC Chicago reporter Trina Orlando on Thursday evening.

Kanye West joins protest in Chicago @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/xO3MvBw1Kc — Trina Orlando (@TrinaOrlando) June 5, 2020



The protest was one of many that have occurred in Chicago since the death of Floyd, but this protest specifically called for the Chicago Police Department to be removed from the cities public school, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Kanye West Donates $2 Million To Families Of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery And Breonna Taylor)

The move to join protesters comes after news broke that West had set up a college fund for Floyd’s daughter Gianna. West also donated $2 million to the families of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd and Taylor were both victims of police-involved violence while Arbery was shot by a former police officer while out on a run.

.@KanyeWest arriving at a protest tonight in Chicago! ????????????????????????????????????????pic.twitter.com/OZNGw5UEyw — The Supreme Saint (@TheSupremeSaint) June 5, 2020



West’s donation includes funds to cover the legal fees for Taylor and Arbery’s families along with funds for black-owned businesses in crisis in Chicago and other cities, a representative for West told CNN.

As previously reported, protests and riots broke out across American cities after Floyd died while in custody of the Minnesota Police Department. Video footage filmed by bystanders showed former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck to keep him pinned to the ground.

Chauvin has since been charged with murder in the 2nd degree and manslaughter.