Kylie Jenner Lands At Top Of Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities List Despite Accusations She’s Not A Billionaire

TV personality Kylie Jenner has found herself at the top of Forbes’ highest-paid celebrity list despite accusations she’s not a billionaire.

Jenner beat out Kanye West and Roger Federer by a significant amount of money to become the highest-paid celebrity of the last year, according to Forbes.

The list comes after Forbes accused Jenner of falsifying tax documents and claimed she wasn’t a billionaire.

If Jenner isn’t a billionaire, then raking in $590 million in 2019, more than both Kanye West and Roger Federer combined, is an impressive feat. West brought in $170 million, while Federer earned $106.3 million in 2019, Forbes reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Wants People To Stop Talking About How Much Money She Has Following Forbes Report)

Other celebrities included in the top ten are Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Tyler Perry, Neymar, Howard Stern, LeBron James and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Jenner denied the accusation that she’s not a billionaire on her Twitter account.

“what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol,” Jenner tweeted. “i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

I think it’s hilarious that Forbes had to put her at the top of their highest-paid celebrity list after claiming she’s not a billionaire. Maybe she isn’t one, who really cares. She’s clearly raking in the money and I’m not sure if she even needs to prove anything anymore.