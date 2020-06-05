LA Galaxy Soccer Team Releases Aleksandar Katai After Wife Makes ‘Racist’ Social Media Posts

The Los Angeles Galaxy soccer club released Aleksandar Katai after his wife shared “racist” posts on social media.

The soccer team announced they had “parted ways” with Katai on Friday.

The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Aleksandar Katai. pic.twitter.com/mcu0fTreC8 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 5, 2020



“The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Aleksandar Katai,” a statement shared to social media by the team read. Katai had joined the Los Angeles Galaxy after spending the last two season with Chicago Fire. (RELATED: Producer Dick Wolf Fires Writer Over Post Saying He Will ‘Light’ Up Looters)

Tea Katai had reportedly shared Instagram posts Tuesday making fun of protests happening in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. She had captioned a photo of a police SUV driving through protesters in New York, “Kill the s—s!”, ESPN reported. She captioned another photo of somebody carrying a box of Nikes with “Black Nikes Matter,” the outlet claimed.

Wednesday: Aleksandar Katai’s wife Tea Katai calls the Los Angeles protestors “Disgusting cattle,” saying, “Kill the s**ts.” Thursday: LA Galaxy fans protest outside the stadium demanding Katai’s release. Friday: LA Galaxy release the Serbian winger from his contract. pic.twitter.com/iFPhneLLr6 — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 5, 2020



Both posts have since been deleted.

Fans of the soccer club reportedly demanded Katai be released from the team immediately.

Los Angeles Galaxy put out a statement and claimed they would be meeting with Katai.

“The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality,” the team said in a statement at the time.

The team and Katai reportedly came to a financial agreement and will not have any ongoing financial obligations to him.