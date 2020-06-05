LSU AD Scott Woodward Says Talks Are Underway With Michigan About Playing Each Other In Football

LSU and Michigan might play each other in football in the coming years.

According to Brody Miller, LSU AD Scott Woodward said the Tigers and Wolverines have had talks about playing a game in the future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear if it would be a home-and-homes series or if it would be a neutral site game.

Scott Woodward also says #LSU has talked with Michigan about playing in the future, and he wants it to happen. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) June 4, 2020

As much as I dog Michigan and the failure of Jim Harbaugh to meet the delusional expectations from fans, I’d love to see the Wolverines play the Tigers.

College football is simply much better off when powerhouse programs are playing each other. Michigan and LSU are two of the most historic programs in the sport and the Tigers are fresh off a national title.

Fans would love nothing more than to watch one of the most historic teams in the Big 10 take the field against a great SEC program.

Alabama and Wisconsin are already playing two games in the next few years. LSU and Michigan joining in on the action would be epic.

Maybe it’d be the start of a little SEC/B1G challenge.

You also best believe I’d be cheering for Michigan. When it comes to the B1G, we’re enemies, but I’ll always ride with the conference when we play non-conference games.

We keep our differences in-house. We go out to the world, the entire B1G rides as a unit. So, go Harbaugh, go!