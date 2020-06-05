Max Kellerman Says ‘Nobody Really Cares About Hockey’ In America

ESPN pundit Max Kellerman recently had a scorching hot take about hockey in the USA.

The NHL is primed to return after the coronavirus pandemic, and millions of fans around the country are super excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just don’t tell Max Kellerman that. During an ESPN appearance, the network star said “nobody really cares about hockey,” adding that it’s not one of the major four sports.

You can watch his blazing hot take below.

Okay, right off the bat, if hockey isn’t one of the four major sports, then what is the fourth? We all agree the NBA, NFL and MLB are in the top four.

If the NHL isn’t, then is it the MLS? Is it tennis? Is it NASCAR? What an insanely stupid thing to say.

On top of that, Americans love hockey! We love it! Has Kellerman ever heard of the “Miracle on Ice“? I’m happy to send Kellerman a copy of “Miracle” if he wants to do a little watching on the greatest moment in American sports history.

I own several copies. I’d gladly give one to Kellerman so that he can watch Kurt Russell give a hall-of-fame performance as Herb Brooks.

Secondly, the Stanley Cup Final is a religious experience. There’s nothing else like it in all of sports. Men are literally playing for the honor of having their name on a gigantic cup forever!

What more could you ever want?

There are bad takes, there are horrific takes and then there’s whatever we’re calling this take from Kellerman.

Try again, Max. Try again and try much harder. The copy of “Miracle” is already in the mail. Hopefully, he gives it a watch.