Some NBA Coaches Might Not Be Allowed On The Bench During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Some NBA coaches might not be allowed to be on the bench when play resumes July 31.

According to Tim Reynolds, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said “certain coaches” might not be on the bench because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As pointed out by Reynolds, there are currently three head coaches in the league at least 65 years old.

Adam Silver says it is possible that “certain coaches” may not be able to be the bench coach when play resumes at Disney “in order to protect them.” Gregg Popovich is 71. Mike D’Antoni is 69. Alvin Gentry is 65. The CDC says people 65 and older are at higher risk. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 5, 2020

How would this work? Would they have to sit in a different area? Would the coach’s box on the sideline move?

If the NBA is this worried, then why even have those coaches involved at all? If it’s not safe enough to have them on the bench, then where can they be?

Are we supposed to believe it’s not safe on the bench, but it is safe enough in the locker room? That doesn’t seem to add up at all.

It’s going to be an absolute disaster if the NBA tries to stop older coaches from being around players because I guarantee they won’t comply.

You think Gregg Popovich is just going to roll over and not be allowed to coach the Spurs as he sees fit? There’s no chance that happens.

The NBA needs to figure this out sooner than later, and having older coaches stay away from players just isn’t a realistic option.