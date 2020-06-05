Editorial

Some NBA Coaches Might Not Be Allowed On The Bench During The Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN ANTONIO,TX - NOVEMBER 17: Gregg Popovich head coach of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at AT&amp;T Center on November 17, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Some NBA coaches might not be allowed to be on the bench when play resumes July 31.

According to Tim Reynolds, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said “certain coaches” might not be on the bench because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As pointed out by Reynolds, there are currently three head coaches in the league at least 65 years old.

How would this work? Would they have to sit in a different area? Would the coach’s box on the sideline move?

If the NBA is this worried, then why even have those coaches involved at all? If it’s not safe enough to have them on the bench, then where can they be?

Are we supposed to believe it’s not safe on the bench, but it is safe enough in the locker room? That doesn’t seem to add up at all.

It’s going to be an absolute disaster if the NBA tries to stop older coaches from being around players because I guarantee they won’t comply.

You think Gregg Popovich is just going to roll over and not be allowed to coach the Spurs as he sees fit? There’s no chance that happens.

The NBA needs to figure this out sooner than later, and having older coaches stay away from players just isn’t a realistic option.