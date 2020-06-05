NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Releases Video Condemning Racism Following Demands Of Players

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement condemning racial following the demands of league players.

Goodell shared the video from the official NFL Twitter account Friday.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People,” the NFL account tweeted Friday. “We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.”

“I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country,” Goodell said in the video. “Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.” (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL)

“We are listening, I am listening and we will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family,” he added.

NFL players put together this video, via @saquon: pic.twitter.com/l2426QUvj4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2020

The video comes after NFL stars joined together and demanded the league publicly condemn racism and admit it was wrong to silence the players who used kneeling during the National Anthem as a form of protest. The video featured star players including Patrick Mahomes, Ezekiel Elliott, Deshaun Watson and Saquon Barkley.

“It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered. How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?” the players said in the video. “What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?”

“What if I was George Floyd?” a player asked before listing other names of black people who have been killed by police brutality.