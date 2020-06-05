Nike Announces $40 Million Donation To Support ‘Black Communites’ In US Following Floyd’s Death

Nike announced it was donating $40 million over the next four years to support “Black communities” in the United States following the death of George Floyd.

“Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” a statement Friday from John Donahoe, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc. read.

The post was noted by the Hill.

"We know Black Lives Matter," he added. "We must educate ourselves more deeply on the issues faced by Black communities and understand the enormous suffering and senseless tragedy racial bigotry creates."

His statement continued, “The NIKE, Inc. family can always do more but will never stop striving to role model how a diverse company acts. We will continue our focus on being more representative of our consumers while doing our part in the communities we serve.”

The company shared that the donation will go towards investing in and supporting “organizations that put social justice, education and addressing racial inequality in America at the center of their work.”

The announcement follows more than a week of protests and riots across the country in response to Floyd’s death, a man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.