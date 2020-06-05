Paramount Network Releases Episode 3 Of ‘Welcome To The Yellowstone’

Paramount Network has dropped the third episode of “Welcome to the Yellowstone.”

"Yellowstone" star Jefferson White, who plays the lovable Jimmy on the series, has been leading the digital series and giving fans a look behind the curtain.

In the latest episode, White breaks down episode three of season one, takes some questions from fans, talks about what he does in his downtime and much more.

Give it a watch below. Fans of the show will love it!

This series is such a damn good idea to drop before season three gets underway June 21. It's the perfect way to take a walk down memory lane with fans.

White plays a big part on the show. He has some fun and unique insight that you wouldn't ever see from just watching the episodes as they air.

Now we’re a little more than two weeks out from the Kevin Costner hit drama returning. If you think I’m not ready to run through a brick wall, then you simply don’t know anything about me!

“Yellowstone” isn’t just a great series. It speaks to my soul, and I can’t wait to watch the Duttons bury their enemies in season three.

Tune in June 21 on the Paramount Network. Something tells me we’re going to be in for an absolutely wild time.

Go, Duttons, go!