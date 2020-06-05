Philadelphia Eagles Will Open Facilities June 8, Coaches And Players Will Remain At Home

The Philadelphia Eagles will open facilities starting June 8.

According to the team's website, facilities will open "with a limited number of employees" starting this upcoming Monday.

However, players and coaches “continue their work from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Honestly, I’m not exactly sure why you need to open up team facilities if your players and coaches are both staying home.

I guess it’s just a green light for anyone that might want to return and work from the offices, and it does allow executives to return.

However, until the players actually get back into the building, put the pads on and start practicing, it doesn’t really matter.

After all, it’s not the executives in offices who are out there slinging touchdown passes. Hopefully, the Eagles and every other single team in the NFL has their guys back sooner than later.

We need football back, and we need it back by the start of September. This country needs to come back together, and nothing gets that done like some action on the gridiron.