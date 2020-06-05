US

7 People And Dog Found Shot Dead In Alabama Home Set On Fire

Police in Valhermoso Springs, Ala. are investigating the homicide of 7 people and a dog who were found in a house that was on fire, numerous sources reported.

Morgan County deputies responded to 911 calls from neighbors reporting gunshots Friday morning where multiple fatalities were reported and found 7 adult victims who were shot dead, according to WAAY.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived, which is when they found the four males and three females. The dog was also shot. (RELATED: At Least Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot, One On Life Support As Rioters And Law Enforcement Battle Across The Country)

“It is a horrific scene and to be able to process it will take some time,” Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office told WAAY.

Swafford said police had responded to the home multiple times in the past and believes officers were at the home the week prior to the homicides for a previous incident.

“We don’t have a motive at this time,” Swafford said according to WAAY.  “We don’t have a determined suspect at this time. Investigators are following leads to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved. We can say we don’t believe there is an active threat to anybody in the area.”

Police do not believe there is a further threat in the area, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is aiding in the investigation, according to WHNT