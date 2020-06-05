Police Unit Resigns ‘In Disgust’ After 2 Officers Suspended For Pushing Elderly Man

The entire 57-member squad of the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigned Friday in protest, after two of their officers were suspended without pay for pushing a 75-year-old man, according to the Investigative Post.

A viral video posted Thursday showed two Buffalo police officers pushing down an elderly man after he approached them. The man fell to the ground and was bleeding from his ear while lying on the sidewalk when the video cut off.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Democratic Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement later that night that two officers had been suspended without pay.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood,” the statement said. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening.”

Brown said the man was in “stable but serious condition” in the hospital. (RELATED: Australian Reporters Violently Moved On Live TV By Riot Police During DC Protests, Prime Minister Demands Investigation)

Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans said the 57 members of the Emergency Response Team “resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” the Investigative Post reported.

The unit was created in 2016 to help deal with mass riots and protests.