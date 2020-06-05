REPORT: College Football Camps Are Expected To Start In July, Will Last 6 Weeks

College football camps are expected to be underway at some point in July.

According to Pete Thamel, the NCAA Football Oversight committee is gunning for camps to start in July. There would be two weeks of 20-hour camps and then four weeks of traditional camps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If this timeline is followed, then it would seem like the season is on schedule to happen as planned.

Sources: NCAA Football Oversight committee met today. They are shaping what the return of football could look like to formally recommend to Division I Council next week. Ideas discussed: Coaches having access to players for 8 hours a week starting mid-July. 1/2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 4, 2020

That would lead to 6 weeks of camp, which has been assumed will be the recommendation. The two “extra” weeks of camp project as 20-hour weeks. Those would be followed by the typical 4-week camp. These are being added to allow players to get into shape and prevent injuries. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 4, 2020

This is some more good news for fans around the country. It really does seem like everything is coming together nicely for the season to happen on time.

It’s crazy that back in March people were talking about whether or not the season would happen at all. That was a real discussion happening!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:02pm PST

Now, it’s June and we’re planning for camps to be rolling by July. If that’s not good news, then I just don’t know what is.

Pretty much everyone I’ve talked to about football returning has said that it’ll take about six weeks to get players ready to play.

Some think you can do it in four, but six weeks is a safe bet. It sounds like the NCAA agrees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

I can’t wait for the games to start. We’ve fought the war against coronavirus and we’re rapidly nearing the day we get to enjoy football again!