REPORT: The College Football Season Could Be Shortened Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The college football season could be only a few months long.

At the moment, it looks like we’re full speed ahead for the season to start as scheduled during the coronavirus pandemic, but things might not end as scheduled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bleacher Report, The New York Times reported Thursday that NCAA President Mark Emmert told a group of Republican congressmen that “certain championships” will happen by Thanksgiving. It’s not clear if that means only football or other sports. As of right now, the plan is still to proceed as usual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 9, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Furthermore, Sports Illustrated reported that Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise came away from the conversation with Emmert believing that some schools might sit out.

“There are some schools that might not play football next season and that’s their choice,” Scalise explained.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Damn, fans won’t be happy if the entire thing is over by Thanksgiving. Fans won’t like that at all. Hopefully, this is just a disaster plan that was discussed and then we never have to hear about it again.

Football bowl season is meant to happen around Christmas through New Year’s Day. It’s not meant to be over by Thanksgiving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

As for some teams sitting out, if they want to sit out, then let them. You’re out of your damn mind if you think the Badgers won’t play because a school in California doesn’t want to take the field.

We will play football anytime, anywhere and against anyone. If teams want to sit out, I won’t spend one second of time thinking about them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

Now, let’s get the pads on and let’s get things rolling!