Texas Receiver Brennan Eagles Says He’s ‘Not Going To Play Another Snap’ Because Of Issues In ‘Society Due To Color’

Texas Longhorns receiver Brennan Eagles has claimed he’s done playing football for the time being.

Following the death of George Floyd, we’ve seen coaches, players and executives across sports step forward with statements and different actions. Well, Eagles is planning on boycotting football until he sees a change. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m not going to play another snap knowing what’s going on in our society due to color and the system being broken,” Eagles wrote in part in a recent Twitter post.

Judging from the full post, which is honestly a shade hard to follow, it sounds like Eagles has a problem with where money in sports goes. You can read the full post below.

Honestly, it’s Eagles’ choice at the end of the day on whether or not he wants to play. That’s his call. That’s what America is all about.

However, I’m not sure this story will have a happy ending for him. If he thinks refusing to play because of revenue in sports and other issues will bring the sport to a grinding halt, then he’s going to get a harsh reality check.

The great thing about sports is that there’s always somebody out there grinding to get a shot. If he quit the Texas football team tomorrow, head Coach Tom Herman could fill that roster spot in about 10 minutes.

That’s not to say he shouldn’t take a stand for what he believes in. There’s nothing more American than that, but the idea the Longhorns will halt for him is absurd.

We’ll see what happens, but I don’t think this will end in Eagles’ favor when it’s all said and done.