Texas Longhorns Plan For A Packed Stadium For Football Opener Against USF

The Texas Longhorns plan to pack their stadium for the season opener against USF.

Right now, the biggest debate in all of sports is whether or not college football fans will be allowed at games. Well, Texas plans on filling up Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium Sept. 5 when the Bulls come to town. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas AD Chris Del Conte told Brian Davis, “I’ve been planning the entire time for 100% capacity in DKR, and I’ll continue to plan. Every day there’s more and more encouraging news.”

As for a full house vs. South Florida, CDC told me, “I’ve been planning the entire time for 100% capacity in DKR, and I’ll continue to plan. Every day there’s more and more encouraging news.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) June 4, 2020

I appreciate and respect the stance Texas is entering this fight with. We can’t live our lives in fear forever. We just can’t.

If the medical professionals tell universities they can have fans in the stadiums during the pandemic, that’s exactly what they should do.

The idea that we should hide in our basements forever is nothing short of absurd. At some point, we have to start living life again.

College football is a huge part of the backbone of America, and it’s something that brings people together.

I don’t know if you all have watched the TV lately, but we need football more than ever right now. It sounds like Texas will help lead the way.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Texas planning on selling out for the opener against USF!