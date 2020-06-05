US

‘NO KNEELING’: Trump Slams Drew Brees For Apologizing Over Pro-Flag Stance

US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd June 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of anti-racism protests against police brutality that have erupted into violence. The White House announced that the president would make remarks imminently after he has been criticized for not publicly addressing in the crisis in recent days. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump went after NFL quarterback Drew Brees on Friday after Brees apologized for saying the George Floyd protests didn’t justify kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump’s Friday comments on Twitter came after the New Orleans Saints player made multiple apologies for his initial response to questions about kneeling during the national anthem.

Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody after former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes. (RELATED: ‘Very Disappointing’: Don Lemon Disappointed In Drew Brees After Comments The QB Made On Protests At Games)

Brees was asked Tuesday where he stood on a potential resurgence of players kneeling for the anthem in 2020’s NFL season. He initially responded, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” He also referenced the military service of both his grandfathers.

He published an apology for the statement to Instagram on Wednesday, followed by another on Thursday. (RELATED: Tony Dungy Defends Drew Brees, Says Shutting Down People You Disagree With ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’)

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday,” he wrote Wednesday.

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country,” Brees continued.

Trump has publicly denounced the riots which have erupted across the country and are generally associated with the protests following Floyd’s death.

He delivered a speech from the White House on Monday saying he is a “law and order president.”