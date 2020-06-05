Tucker Carlson: Some ‘Prominent Citizens Have Sworn Allegiance To A Cult’ Of Humiliation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Friday that the rioting that has accompanied peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd has created “a cult” of humiliation.

“In the last ten days, some of our most prominent citizens have sworn allegiance to a cult,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Converts go by the term ‘allies,’ and like all cult members, they demand total conformity. They ritually condemn their own nation: its history, its institutions, its symbols, its flag. They denounce their own parents.”

Carlson noted that like “every cult” the current trend to insist every white person is racist demands “the utter submission of its members. Cult members surrender everything. They give up their physical freedom, where they can go, who they can see, how they can dress, but more than that, they give up control of their minds.” (RELATED: Philly Restaurant Stops Offering Free Food To Police After Backlash — ‘We Believe Black Lives Matter’)

“Cult leaders determine what their followers are allowed to believe, even in their most private thoughts. In order to do this, cults separate people from all they have known before and force their members to renounce their former lives, their countries, their customs,” Carlson said.

“So if you’re going to control individuals, if you’re going to transform free people into compliant robots, the first thing you must do is separate them from the ones who love them most,” Carson said as he introduced several videos that have gone viral 0n social media that depict children cursing their parents and the places in which they live.

“In America’s schools, the revolution has been in progress for quite some time,” Carlson said. He also noted a Black Lives Matter-themed curriculum in Rochester, New York that dismisses “America’s bedrock institutions” and declares “America itself is inherently racist.”

The Daily Caller co-founder noted that the curriculum promotes a book called “White Rage: The Unspoken Racial Truth of Our Divide.” “In other words, children, there’s a reason hatred and inequality exist. These people did it! That’s what your kids are learning right now.”

As rioting as erupted across America, “white privilege” has become a rallying cry for some demonstrators and has been a frequent topic of discussion on network news programs.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin recently broke down on-air and pointed out that she is “a white woman aware of my own privilege” while she discussed Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police. (RELATED: Seattle Councilmember Says She Can’t Figure Out Why ‘Looting Bothers People’ When People Are ‘Dying Every Day)

Women attempting to remove Black Lives Matter graffiti from Washington, D.C. buildings Thursday were criticized for doing so and told that was “not a great way to use your white privilege.”

A group of protesters and the Washington, D.C. branch of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that they are suing President Donald Trump and other administration leaders for being removed from Lafayette Park before the president’s Monday evening news conference.