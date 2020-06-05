‘This Is A Sham’: Tucker Blasts Health Care Professionals Who Signed Letter Exempting Protests From Coronavirus Restrictions

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out health care professionals who signed a letter saying one kind of demonstration should not violate coronavirus social distancing policies while other kinds should.

During the Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment, Carlson explained how, just a few weeks ago, Americans were told the ongoing “medical emergency” was “more important than your rights.”

But now, more than 1,200 health professionals reportedly signed a letter claiming that ongoing protests and riots sparked by the death of George Floyd should be allowed to continue, and should not be “confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”

“Those actions not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives,” the letter continued.

Carlson accused them of “lying” about the necessity of severe lockdown restrictions in the first place.

WATCH:

“Huh?” Carlson responded incredulously after reading part of the letter. “In other words, anybody who complains about being locked down is a racist, except the people who refuse to be locked down because they are protesting racism. Heads, I win. Tails, you lose.”

“These are public health officials,” he continued. “This is insanity. Just days ago you were told that any kind of gathering could kill thousands of people. You would be a murderer. You would be a genocidal murderer. That is before we learned that viruses have their own woke political agenda and the only rallies we should ban are those being held by people who have the wrong ideas, people who want to earn a living or go to church. Those protests are racism. Oh.” (RELATED: ‘There’s Always An Angle’: Tucker Carlson Has A Theory About Why Some Big Corporations Are ‘Paying’ For ‘Riots’)

“But this is a sham,” Carlson concluded. “It was a front for tyrants to inflict their personal neuroses and their desire for control on the United States of America and to do it outside the democratic process, outside democratic norms. Every person who signed this letter is a faker, none of them represents science, we should never listen to any of them again.”