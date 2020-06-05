Vegas Casino Is Packed With People After Opening Up During The Coronavirus Pandemic

People didn’t waste a single second before returning to Las Vegas casinos after they opened.

Vegas is opening its doors more and more with every single day, and several casinos opened Thursday. Do we think people are scared to return because of the coronavirus pandemic? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not at all. In a video tweeted Thursday by Mick Akers, The D was packed with people looking to get a little gambling fix. Give it a watch below.

So, do we think people are happy to be back in Las Vegas gambling or do we think they’re happy? I think the answer to that is an obvious “yes.”

People have been cooped up for months and months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and casinos are finally open again.

Of course they’re going to gamble and drink!

The Fountains of Bellagio are back on for the first time since the shut down on March 17. The first song, “Simple Gifts,” is being played as a tribute to the front line workers in Las Vegas and around the world. pic.twitter.com/BC4LCEnrrI — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 4, 2020

I have a trip on the books to Vegas in September, and I honestly can’t wait! The beer is going to be flowing, I’ll be gambling nonstop and it’s going to be a hell of a time.

This is what America is all about! This is what put men on the moon and won two world wars. I hope those people in Vegas are having themselves a time.

Just about every seat at the Long Bar at The D is occupied. #vegas #dtlv #reopenvegas pic.twitter.com/EaxdnKfOjI — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 4, 2020

Now, let’s get the beer on ice so that it’s nice and cold when I arrive in September.