World’s Largest Kobe Bryant Mural Created In Europe In Superstar’s Honor

The world’s largest Kobe Bryant mural has been created in Europe following the superstar’s death earlier this year.

The colorful mural, which stands 39-feet high and 19-feet wide, was created by artist Deni Božić with help a group of locals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, per CBS Sports.com in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: ESPN Releases Emotional Video Honoring Kobe Bryant After His Tragic Death)

Work on the mural, which features an image of Bryant rocking his yellow Los Angeles Lakers jersey while at the free-throw line, began about two weeks ago at an elementary school. (RELATED: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash)

“We made our first basketball steps thanks to Kobe Bryant, so we decided to pay our respects to him in this way and emphasize the impact he left on the sport,” the artists told the Srpska Times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deni Bozic (@denibozic) on Jun 2, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT

“Kobe Bryant was one of my role models and when we heard that he tragically lost his life, we came up with the idea to pay tribute to him,” a mural initiator told the outlet Times, per TMZ.

“That is how we made a mural on the wall of the school next to which we spent time on the playground,” the person added.

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deni Bozic (@denibozic) on Jun 3, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deni Bozic (@denibozic) on Jun 4, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Following Kobe’s death, numerous other murals have appeared throughout the city of LA, but the one in Bosnia is now the biggest one of them all.

Kobe Bryant Murals Go Untouched Amid L.A. Chaos, Vanessa Appreciative https://t.co/0CmZ8mojRm — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2020

KOBE BRYANT, GIGI MURALS UNTOUCHED AMID PROTESTS IN LA. https://t.co/oGfXTwQhqt — Power 102FM (@Power102fm) June 2, 2020

Kobe Bryant murals left untouched during #GeorgeFloyd unrest across LA https://t.co/naPgjSNqUW — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) June 2, 2020

As previously reported, Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a fatal helicopter crash in January on their way to a weekend basketball tournament.