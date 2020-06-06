Adrian Peterson Says ‘Without A Doubt’ He’ll Kneel During The National Anthem

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson plans on kneeling during the national anthem.

According to Aaron Wilson, Peterson told reporters that he’ll take a knee during the anthem this upcoming season “without a doubt.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adrian Peterson @AdrianPeterson said he plans to kneel during the anthem: ‘Years ago, seeing (Colin) Kaepernick taking a knee, now we’re all ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt.’ Asked if he will take a knee: ‘Without a doubt, without a doubt’ — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2020

For those of you who have been living under a rock since Wednesday, the national anthem protests in the NFL has returned to the front of the news thanks to Drew Brees.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback said he didn’t agree with kneeling during the anthem, which is an opinion shared by millions.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Naturally, it’s 2020, and Brees released two apologies! You can see both below.

I really hope national anthem protests don’t become big again in the NFL. The league more or less dealt with the problem started by Colin Kaepernick.

Not only did the NFL initially solve the problem, but the league bounced back in a big way. Unfortunately, I don’t think the NFL will do anything this time around.

You better get ready for mass protesting in the league.

Look, I think we all agree there are problems, and I think we can all agree that changes needs to be made on several different levels.

However, believing that it’s wrong to kneel during the anthem isn’t a fringe thought held by crazy people. It’s something large groups of Americans agree with.

Prepare for the 2020 season to be wild, folks. It’s going to be crazy if kneeling during the anthem engulfs the league again.