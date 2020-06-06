Adrian Peterson Says ‘Without A Doubt’ He’ll Kneel During The National Anthem

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson plans on kneeling during the national anthem.
According to Aaron Wilson, Peterson told reporters that he'll take a knee during the anthem this upcoming season "without a doubt."
Adrian Peterson @AdrianPeterson said he plans to kneel during the anthem: ‘Years ago, seeing (Colin) Kaepernick taking a knee, now we’re all ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt.’ Asked if he will take a knee: ‘Without a doubt, without a doubt’
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2020
For those of you who have been living under a rock since Wednesday, the national anthem protests in the NFL has returned to the front of the news thanks to Drew Brees.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback said he didn’t agree with kneeling during the anthem, which is an opinion shared by millions.
Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020
Naturally, it’s 2020, and Brees released two apologies! You can see both below.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
I really hope national anthem protests don’t become big again in the NFL. The league more or less dealt with the problem started by Colin Kaepernick.
Not only did the NFL initially solve the problem, but the league bounced back in a big way. Unfortunately, I don’t think the NFL will do anything this time around.
You better get ready for mass protesting in the league.
Look, I think we all agree there are problems, and I think we can all agree that changes needs to be made on several different levels.
However, believing that it’s wrong to kneel during the anthem isn’t a fringe thought held by crazy people. It’s something large groups of Americans agree with.
Prepare for the 2020 season to be wild, folks. It’s going to be crazy if kneeling during the anthem engulfs the league again.