Bernie Sanders Adviser Compares Antifa To D-Day Soldiers

Matt Duss, a foreign policy adviser for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, compared Antifa to D-Day soldiers on Saturday, the 76th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Duss posted a photo of D-Day soldiers on Twitter with the caption “June 6, 1944. Largest ANTIFA operation in history.”

In response to a tweet from a UnivisionNY reporter saying that the FBI was asking protesters who had been arrested about “anti-fascist sentiments or connections to antifa,” Duss wrote, “Dear @FBI, I’m anti-fascist. You know where to find me.”

Antifa, a loosely connected group of far-left demonstrators, has been linked to many acts of violence.

Last year, reporting by the Daily Caller News Foundation lead to the arrest of Antifa leader Joseph “Jose” Alcoff, who was charged with multiple felonies related to an attack on two Marines. The Marines said that a mob of Antifa members called them “Nazis” and “white supremacists,” before attacking them on the street, despite them having no connection to white supremacy. (RELATED: ‘Mommy And Daddy’ Escort ‘Antifa Kid’ Suspected Of Kicking Off Riot To Turn Himself In)

The Daily Caller News Foundation also obtained an FBI report Thursday that showed Antifa had marked a federal courthouse in Virginia as a target for potential arson. The report said that before graffiti on the courthouse was discovered, individuals who were believed to have connections to Antifa were “overheard discussing burning down the Richmond courthouse.”

President Donald Trump announced in late May that Antifa would be designated as a terrorist group. The president has blamed the group for nationwide riots that erupted from protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

“It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left,” the president said in a tweet. “Don’t lay the blame on others!”

Saturday is the anniversary of D-Day, the beginning of the invasion of Normandy in northern France by British, Canadian, and American soldiers during World War II. The Battle of Normandy was the largest military invasion by sea in history and ultimately resulted in the defeat of Nazi Germany.