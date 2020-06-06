Dan Bongino: Abolishing The Police Is ‘Insane’ And ‘Will Get You Killed’

Former Secret Service officer Dan Bongino on Friday predicted chaos and bloodshed when asked what would happen if America’s cities told their police forces to go home for a month.

“Let’s say cops are off for a month,” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Bongino. “What would your theory be of the outcome?”

“People will die. They’ll lose their homes, they’ll lose their lives, they’ll be injured, they’ll be killed. They’ll lose their kids — you’ll lose your car,” he told Hannity. (RELATED: Philly Restaurant Stops Offering Free Food To Police After Backlash — ‘We Believe Black Lives Matter’)

People who are protesting the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police are increasingly demanding that police forces be defunded or abolished. A roster of Hollywood and other celebrities has recently joined the movement and a former press secretary to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has also joined the chorus. Proponents of defunding or abolishing the police argue that the forces are systematically racist.

“[The police] are not perfect all the time. They make mistakes,” Bongino said. “We are all sinners. But this will get you killed or hurt if you follow this outrageous proposal to defund and abolish the police. It is insane.”

The former NYPD officer recalled the many times he had to intervene in domestic violence disputes and stand between an attacker and a victim. (RELATED: Owner Of Gutted Minneapolis Shopping Center Tells Governor And Mayor: ‘People Will Uprise Over This’)

“I’m not telling you Rambo stories here, I’m just telling you for the purposes of this segment … who do you think responds to save that woman and that kid from that situation they are in? Do you think the librarian is going to show up? Do think the Black Lives Matter crowd is going to show up, the social activists … one of the looters is going to show up? What is your answer to that?”

Bongino insisted it has always been and will always be “the police department [that] stops that.”

“Until you’ve seen that little kid in the corner crying, I will never forget it; it’s burned into my cerebral cortex — like there’s no tomorrow.”