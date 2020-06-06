Muriel Bowser ‘Should Be Saying Thank You’: Pete Hegseth Slams DC Mayor For Ousting National Guard

“Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth ripped into Democratic Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, saying that she owed the National Guard thanks for saving her city.

Hegseth, who hit the streets of the nation’s capital with the National Guard earlier in the week, responded to news that Bowser had called on the White House to get the guard out of the city and even refused to pay a local hotel for the rooms set aside for troops that were brought in to keep peace after nights of riots and looting. (RELATED: Army Vet And Fox News Host Took The New Army Fitness Test — Here’s How He Did)

WATCH:

Hegseth spoke with Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger earlier in the show, who argued that Bowser had made the wrong call in pushing to have the National Guard removed, and Hegseth agreed.

“Of course the congressman is totally right,” Hegseth said. “Doug Luzader ended his report said, ‘I hope the National Guard members are well rested. Well, I can confirm one thing for you: they are not. We were up to 3:00 or 4:00 A.M. Protecting America’s city that Mayor Bowser was completely incapable of protecting.”

Just got back from mobilizing with the DC Army National Guard for 3 days to support the civil disturbance mission in our nation’s Capitol. For those that don’t know, I’m still a Major in the National Guard… pic.twitter.com/H3O8Vfu909 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 4, 2020

“Instead of saying get out, the mayor should be saying thank you,” Hegseth continued. “Thank you for saving my city. Thank you for defending the memorials that otherwise would have been completely desecrated and defaced by out-of-control and lawless looters. Thank you for protecting the businesses here who were starting to be ransacked. Thank you for protecting a White House that was completely under siege.”

Hegseth went on to say that, without the presence of troops to help keep order, the peaceful protesters would not have been able to exercise their First Amendment rights in safety.

“Without that you don’t have the facilitation of peaceful protest and you have a capital on fire. Yet she has the audacity to point the finger at the National Guard,” Hegseth concluded. “It is utterly shameful, guys.”