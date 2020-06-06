Notre Dame Will Start Football Activities June 22, Players Will Be Tested For Coronavirus

Notre Dame will start football practice in a couple weeks.

According to ESPN, the Fighting Irish will return for voluntary workouts during the coronavirus pandemic on June 22, but it won’t be business as usual. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players will all be tested for the virus and then will be kept in a hotel for the summer.

Another domino falls! Another domino in the process of getting our football back in the fall goes down! You just love to see it.

Notre Dame is one of the most historic programs in America, and they’re getting the ball rolling on playing football in the fall.

This is the kind of stuff that gets you excited if you’re a college football fan. Once major programs are all in on playing again, then you know the season is going to happen.

Once a school like Notre Dame joins the fight, then victory is a certainty.

They’re testing players and doing what they can to keep everyone safe. That’s all you can ask for. Now, let’s get the pads on and let’s get workouts rolling.