Toronto Police Arrest Man In Blackface At Anti-Racism Rally

Toronto police arrested a man Saturday who appeared at an anti-racism protest rally in blackface.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Toronto Police Department spokesman Alex Li said, “No charges have been laid at the moment. He was arrested for ‘breach of the peace,’ and inquiries continue.”

The protesters were gathering in solidarity with demonstrators across the United States who are accusing police of “systemic racism” after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.

The incident has been widely reported via social media videos showing the man being removed from the scene by police. (RELATED: Video Shows Security Forcibly Removing Reporter From Trudeau News Conference)

LIVE in Toronto More footage of the man in blackface being arrested by cops and escorted away from the BLM protest. pic.twitter.com/xf3ch7Hk3K — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 6, 2020

Ezra Levant, publisher of the conservative Rebel Media, used the occasion to remind his Twitter followers of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own history of wearing blackface. “Oh my God. Canada’s police have moved against Justin Trudeau. It’s a coup,” quipped Levant.

Oh my God. Canada’s police have moved against Justin Trudeau. It’s a coup. https://t.co/KJl2GxiAwv — Ezra Levant ???? (@ezralevant) June 6, 2020

A series of videos emerged last summer showing the prime minister cavorting in brown and blackface at various private and public events. Although Trudeau apologized for his past conduct, he claimed he couldn’t remember how many times he had put on dark makeup for the effect.

Trudeau appeared at a protest at Parliament Hill in Ottawa Friday and took a knee with others in the crowd. (RELATED: Trudeau Pauses For 21 Seconds Before Responding To Question About Trump And Protests)

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders attended another protest rally Friday and tweeted his approval. “My Command and I met protesters today and we took a knee. We see you and we are listening. The @TorontoPolice fully supports peaceful and safe protests this weekend always. We have to all stay in this together to make change.”