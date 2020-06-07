EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m Still Dealing With Some Lasting Health Issues’: Journalist Andy Ngo Sues Antifa

Andy Ngo, the journalist who was brutally attacked during an Antifa rally in Portland, Oregon, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss his lawsuit against Rose City Antifa.

“I’m still dealing with some lasting health issues related to that and unfortunately no one has been held accountable by the Portland police or the prosecutor’s office so yesterday I filed a lawsuit with the support from The Center for American Liberty against Rose City Antifa and other individuals,” Ngo said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Andy Ngo Reacts To Latest Antifa Attack Against Journalist And The Defacing Of A War Memorial In Oregon.)

Ngo also reacted to the George Floyd riots and shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s threats to designate Anitfa as a terrorist organization.

WATCH:

