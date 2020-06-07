REPORT: 3 Auburn Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Workouts Starting

Multiple Auburn football players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Rivals.com, three players tested positive for the virus upon returning to campus, and all of them were asymptomatic.

The players, whose names haven’t been made public, have been separated and isolated from the rest of the team, according to the same report. Auburn will start voluntary football activities Monday.

Obviously, this isn’t a great situation, and we hope the players recover as quickly as possible. I think it’s just something we’re going to have to get used to seeing.

Alabama reportedly also had several players test positive for coronavirus.

Sources: #Alabama football has at least 5 players test positive for COVID-19https://t.co/um8xDl7NGF — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) June 4, 2020

All these teams can do is test players, and then isolate the ones who test positive. We simply can’t shut down the entire sport because a few players get the virus.

It’s unrealistic and it’s also completely unnecessary. Auburn has isolated the players, and that’s the best you can do.

Let’s hope the number of positive tests remains low across the sport. The last thing we need is a major outbreak hitting a team.