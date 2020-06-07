Former Clemson Football Player Haamid Williams Accuses Dabo Swinney Of Saying The N-Word

Former Clemson football player Haamid Williams has accused head coach Dabo Swinney of dropping the n-word.

The former Tigers running back alleged Saturday afternoon that Swinney said, “I don’t want to walk in the locker room with guests/future coaches hearing n*gga this n*gga that in our house” while talking about the music played in the locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The accusation comes after assistant coach Danny Pearman admitted to using the slur during a practice years ago.

If i say this and you weren’t in the room people are gonna think Im on hallucinating.

We played music everyday before practice for obvious reasons. Mike Reed, new/prospective CB coach came to visit and he toured our locker room while we were listening to music. — Haamid Williams (@HWill39) June 6, 2020

Dabo walked into the meeting room and said “i don’t want to walk in the locker room with guests/future coaches hearing nigga this nigga that in our house”. Some people just walked out of the team meeting room because they didn’t want to hear his shit — Haamid Williams (@HWill39) June 6, 2020

And that was it. Players told him to watch his language and chill out. Then we went to practice. Ive seen interviews of players who walked out that day that said they still like Dabo in NFL interviews. — Haamid Williams (@HWill39) June 6, 2020

Obviously, this is an extremely ugly accusation by Williams against Swinney. This seems like something would be 100% out of character for Swinney.

I find it incredibly difficult to believe Swinney, one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports, walked into a locker room and started dropping n-bombs.

Given how many players are on a college football team, it seems like something that would have dozens of witnesses.

Yet, nobody seems to be backing up Williams’ claim. Of course, that’s not to say he’s not telling the truth, but where are the witnesses?

If you’re going to accuse a man, especially one of high character, of using a racial slur, then you damn sure better be able to back it up.

Otherwise, you’re just tarnishing a good man’s reputation without proof. Hopefully, the Tigers are able to get to the bottom of this, but I find this accusation incredibly difficult to believe.