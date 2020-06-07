Editorial

Former Clemson Football Player Haamid Williams Accuses Dabo Swinney Of Saying The N-Word

NCAA Football: College Football Playoff Semifinal-Ohio State vs Clemson

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former Clemson football player Haamid Williams has accused head coach Dabo Swinney of dropping the n-word.

The former Tigers running back alleged Saturday afternoon that Swinney said, “I don’t want to walk in the locker room with guests/future coaches hearing n*gga this n*gga that in our house” while talking about the music played in the locker room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The accusation comes after assistant coach Danny Pearman admitted to using the slur during a practice years ago.

Obviously, this is an extremely ugly accusation by Williams against Swinney. This seems like something would be 100% out of character for Swinney.

I find it incredibly difficult to believe Swinney, one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports, walked into a locker room and started dropping n-bombs.

 

Given how many players are on a college football team, it seems like something that would have dozens of witnesses.

Yet, nobody seems to be backing up Williams’ claim. Of course, that’s not to say he’s not telling the truth, but where are the witnesses?

If you’re going to accuse a man, especially one of high character, of using a racial slur, then you damn sure better be able to back it up.

Otherwise, you’re just tarnishing a good man’s reputation without proof. Hopefully, the Tigers are able to get to the bottom of this, but I find this accusation incredibly difficult to believe.