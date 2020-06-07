‘Let’s Not Be Absurd’: Condoleezza Rice Snaps On Russia And China For Using American Protests In Propaganda

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice criticized Russia and China for using images of American protests in their own propaganda.

During a Sunday morning segment of CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Rice told host Margaret Brennan that she didn’t need a lecture from Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping on how to handle peaceful protests. (RELATED: Condi Rice Has No Time For NBC Reporter Claiming Race Relations Worse Under Trump)

WATCH:

Brennan began by noting that images of Americans protesting the death of George Floyd — who died in Minneapolis police custody after a former officer knelt on his neck — had been appearing in state media in places like Iran, China and Russia.

“Do you see this racial divide as a national security threat to us?” Brennan asked.

“I would say to those particularly in places like China and Russia and Iran, who may want to use this for propaganda, let’s not be absurd,” Rice replied, recalling the Chinese response to Tiananmen Square, Iran’s response to the Green Revolution and Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

“And I would even say to our friends abroad, in places like Europe, where I’m seeing demonstrations in support of what is happening here, thank you for your support. But please look in the mirror,” Rice continued. “Please ask yourself in countries in Europe, in countries all across the world, what are you doing about racial and ethnic inequality in your own circumstances? America has gotten better because we have been willing to confront our problems. And we’re going to confront problems again. We’re confronting them now, and I think we will move forward this time.”

“But I really don’t need to be lectured by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping about peaceful protest when they have themselves used their own force when people have criticized the government,” Rice concluded. “That is not what is happening here.”