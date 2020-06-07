Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From The UFC And Fighting

UFC superstar Conor McGregor announced his retirement early Sunday morning.

The Irish-born fighter tweeted in part, “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Yeah, I’m not going to put a whole lot of stock into this at all. Not even a little bit. For those of you who don’t know, McGregor has done this before.

He has “retired” before on social media, and then immediately returned to the fighting game once he gets a great offer.

Don’t be fooled. There’s almost no chance this is real.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

If I had to guess, I’d say McGregor is just trying to get some leverage with Dana White and the UFC for his next fight deal.

McGregor wants Khabib, and he wants him bad. However, it doesn’t look like that fight is in the near future. It’s possible McGregor is just trying to force White’s hand with this “retirement” announcement.

All I know for sure is that the UFC is much better off when McGregor is at the top of his game. He’s the most electric fighter in all of MMA.

Dana White and the UFC need him cracking skulls and talking trash.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m willing to bet just about anything this is the last we’ve seen of McGregor.