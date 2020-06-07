Chris Doyle Responds To Allegations From Former Iowa Players, Says He Has Never ‘Crossed The Line Of Unethical Behavior Or Bias Based Upon Race’

Iowa Hawkeyes football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle released a statement late Sunday afternoon about allegations of racially charged behavior.

Doyle has been accused by several former players of making racially insensitive remarks over the years, and he’s since been placed on administrative leave.

However, he said he’s an innocent man and doesn’t believe any of the allegations are true. In his statement posted to Twitter, he told fans in part, “At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do.”

This is going to get really ugly, and that’s now obvious at this point in time. It’s not a single allegation Doyle is facing.

He’s facing many of them, and he more or less just said they’re all untrue. Both sides are going to likely dig in at all costs.

Ultimately, I’m not even sure how you can prove what did or didn’t happen. It’s not like any of these alleged comments about the way players dressed, tattoos and such are on tape.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said there’ll be an independent investigation, and I guess Iowa fans will just have to wait and see.

