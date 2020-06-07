‘Get Over It’: Mike Huckabee Erupts On Romney, Bush, And Other Republicans Who Aren’t Supporting Trump

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee had strong words for former President George W. Bush, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, and other Republicans who have stated they will not support President Donald Trump’s reelection this November.

Appearing on a Sunday morning “Fox & Friends” panel discussion, Huckabee said he was “livid” at the idea of Bush, who was “elected to be president by Republicans,” refusing to support the duly-elected Republican nominee.

WATCH:

Explaining his reasoning, Huckabee said everyone “didn’t all agree” on the policies espoused by previous GOP nominees like Bush, Romney, or former Arizona Sen. John McCain, but “when it came down to it, we had a choice” to “choose a far-left liberal” or “somebody that was closer to our views.”

“I get it that Donald Trump’s bedside manner is somewhat more like mean Joe Greene than it is the cool, collected Tom Brady, if it’s on the football field,” Huckabee said before listing positions on issues like abortion, Israel, deregulation, globalism, trade, criminal justice, and expanding minority employment.

“There’s an incredibly long litany of things he’s done,” Huckabee said. “And some of them say, ‘But I don’t like his personality.’ Well, get over it. This is not about electing a personality. This isn’t Hollywood. This is the rough, tumble word of politics. And maybe he’s not as genteel as some of us would like. But, by gosh, he’s getting the job done, and it’s time Republicans rally, because if they don’t, they’re going to get Joe Biden, who isn’t pro-life, who is for higher taxes, open borders, he’s going to succumb to China.” (RELATED: Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell: Democratic Party Has Been ‘Hijacked By The Extremists’)

“Everything that we find disgusting, he’s going to embrace it, including the socialists out here,” he concluded. “That’s why we have to realize this is a simple choice and we better make the right move.”