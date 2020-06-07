Penn State Football Players Will Return For Voluntary Workouts Starting Monday

Penn State football players will start voluntary activities Monday.

According to CollegeFootballTalk, players on the Nittany Lions will return to campus June 8 to get the ball rolling on the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

PSU is just the latest major university to bring back football players amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As I’ve said a million times at this point, every domino that falls is one step closer we get to having football in the fall.

With every program that returns, we inch closer and closer to college football officially being back. Penn State is just the latest one to bring players back.

At this point, I’m not even sure what would need to happen in order for the football season to not happen. It seems like we beat the hell out of coronavirus.

Short of a massive breakout on a team or campus, I find it hard to believe football won’t happen. I just don’t see the whole sport shutting down.

While I might cheer against PSU on the field, I’m happy to stand with them in the fight against coronavirus.