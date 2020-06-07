Media

Philadelphia Inquirer Editor Resigns After Blow-Up Over ‘Buildings Matter Too’ Headline

A general view of the Philadelphia Inquirer/Daily News headquarters building on Broad Street in Philadelphia in this October 6, 2005 file photo.
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor has resigned after staffers complained about a “deeply offensive” headline that was published earlier in the week.

Stan Wischnowski, who worked for the Inquirer for two decades, published an article about the looting and destruction that came as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd gave way to violent riots and looting in major cities nationwide — Philadelphia included.

The article’s headline read, “Buildings Matter Too.” (RELATED: Philadelphia Inquirer Apologizes For Telling Protestors ‘Buildings Matter, Too’)

During Wischnowski’s tenure as editor, the newsroom has taken strides to double the number of minority staffers — minorities now make up over 25% of the newsroom — but a Zoom call with staffers made it clear that many did not believe enough had been done. That call was followed by an open letter from some of the staff.

The next day, a number of minority staffers called out “sick and tired” over the issue.

Wischnowski signed off on a letter from several editors apologizing for the headline.

“The Philadelphia Inquirer published a headline in Tuesday’s edition that was deeply offensive. We should not have printed it. We’re sorry, and regret that we did. We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient,” the letter read in part.