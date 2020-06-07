Guy Gets Kicked In The Head During Stunt Gone Horribly Wrong

One guy learned the hard way not to always trust your friends in a viral video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy tries to kick what looks like a White Claw can off of another man's head.

Unfortunately, it didn't go as planned at all. The guy with the can on his head got absolutely drilled. Watch the wild video below.

Folks, this is a classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. Do you know how you avoid getting kicked in the head?

You don't put a can on it and trust that your friend can kick it off. That just seems like common sense, but apparently not.

This video more or less just sums up what CTE looks like playing out in real time. There's no way you get hammered in the head like that without some concussion symptoms.

I’m not a doctor, but I’m fairly confident in that claim. Your head is just not meant to get kicked!

Either way, it was funny as all hell. Does he have a concussion? Maybe. Did he go ultra-viral for this failed stunt? Without a doubt.