Terry Crews’ ‘Black Supremacy’ Comments On Twitter Spark Backlash

Actor Terry Crews received backlash for a tweet he made Sunday calling for people to be careful about the creation of “black supremacy.”

In the tweet, Crews cautioned that the end of white supremacy without the support of white people would create “black supremacy.” “Equality is the truth,” Crews continued, “Like it or not, we are all in this together.” (RELATED: Watch The Moment UK Protesters Chucked A Statue Of A Historical Slave Trader Into Bristol Harbor)

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

“Terry Crews” and “Black Supremacy” both began trending on Twitter shortly after the tweet was released, reported USA Today.

Orlando Jones responded to the tweet and said “Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers.”

Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn’t the only 1. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/cprFHDQMVJ — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) June 8, 2020

Director and writer Darryl Wharton-Rigby said in his response tweet that “we have officially entered the Twilight Zone” after Mitt Romney protested in Washington, D.C.

We have officially entered The Twilight Zone on a day when Mitt Romney marches for #BlackLivesMatter and Terry Crews does the thing he does…. pic.twitter.com/ni9gr2GiDL — Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) June 8, 2020



Author Frederick Joseph said “Every time I think Terry Crews has done the worst, he always does more” in his tweet.

Every time I think Terry Crews has done the worst, he always does more. https://t.co/EpIAB35HhD — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 8, 2020

Crews later lashed out on Twitter and said that those responding to his tweet with negative comments were “black supremacists.” Crews also said that people were calling him an “Uncle Tom” and a “Coon.”

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who’s Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Crews tweeted again Monday and said that “it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other.” He also said that he hopes for “a better future for Black people” and that his messages came from “a spirit of love and reconciliation.”