Chris Cuomo Apparently Seen Nonchalantly Standing Bare-A**ed Naked Out Back During Wife’s Yoga Class

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was apparently spotted standing completely naked outside during his wife’s yoga Instagram live video near the end of May.

Cuomo’s wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo was filming a since-deleted Instagram live video when the 49-year-old was allegedly spotted through the window, Page Six reported. He appeared to be completely naked, although the image has not been confirmed as definitively being that of the CNN anchor.

The video was filmed around May 27, Page Six reported. An image from Page Six grabbed from the Instagram live video shows a man’s nude backside on the other side of large windows.

The apparent video follows the 49-year-old’s battle with the novel coronavirus. (RELATED: ‘We Are Rooting For You’: Tucker Carlson Wishes CNN’s Cuomo Well After Coronavirus Diagnosis)

Cuomo has been reporting for CNN from his home since the virus began to spread across the country earlier in 2020. He announced that he had coronavirus on March 31 and became one of many media members to eventually test positive.

Page Six reported that representatives for Cuomo’s CNN show “Cuomo Prime Time” and his wife did not respond when asked repeatedly for confirmation that the naked man is, in fact, Cuomo.