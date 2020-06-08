Editorial

Multiple Current And Former Clemson Players Defend Coach Dabo Swinney

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Several current and former Clemson football players have stepped up to defend head coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney has been in the news a ton the past few days for a variety of reasons. An assistant coach was revealed to have used a racial slur in practice years ago, Dabo was photographed wearing a “Football Matters” shirt and he was also accused of saying the n-word.

The last allegation was quickly refuted by someone in the room. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Critics of Swinney have jumped all over these claims over the past week, but his players have rushed to his defense.

In fact, there’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to compiling the reactions from his players.

Former and current players begin rallying behind Dabo amidst racist accusations from CFB

You can see a variety of reactions from players and others tied to the Clemson program who have spoken up for Swinney as many try to tarnish his good reputation.

Yeah, do we think Swinney has massive support within the building or not? I think you’d be hard-pressed to find many coaches with more support.

The attacks on Swinney are honestly bordering on downright disgusting. People are out here acting like the man is the devil, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

All Swinney does is preach unity and rising up together to fight towards a common goal.

 

If I had a son, I wouldn’t hesitate before letting him play football for a guy like Swinney. Sometimes, the world just likes attacking things they’re jealous of.

The two-time national champion does things the right way, is openly religious, sticks to his guns and that drives people crazy.

 

Hold the line, coach! The whole world of college football is behind you, and it’s clear his own roster is too.