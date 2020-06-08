Multiple Current And Former Clemson Players Defend Coach Dabo Swinney

Several current and former Clemson football players have stepped up to defend head coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney has been in the news a ton the past few days for a variety of reasons. An assistant coach was revealed to have used a racial slur in practice years ago, Dabo was photographed wearing a “Football Matters” shirt and he was also accused of saying the n-word.

The last allegation was quickly refuted by someone in the room.

So Dabo Swinney is wearing a Football Matters shirt today.. thoughts? ???? pic.twitter.com/MLHtbZuclw — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) June 7, 2020

Critics of Swinney have jumped all over these claims over the past week, but his players have rushed to his defense.

In fact, there’s an entire Reddit thread dedicated to compiling the reactions from his players.

You can see a variety of reactions from players and others tied to the Clemson program who have spoken up for Swinney as many try to tarnish his good reputation.

Bro, not telling you how you should have addressed it but I was there and it’s false, I don’t recall him saying the N WORD at all. I was the 1 playing the music and it had all kinds of profanity going on because we all play the unfiltered versions. Hell its us in locker room — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

And we be jammin and having a great time. Swinney was upset because he happened to be showing a coach out facilities and it could have made it be a bad impression. He did come up to the team meeting room expressing that he doesn’t want to experience that again but he didn’t say — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

“Nigga this and nigga that”. I know you probably taking heat behind all this but I’m here to tell you, just pray about it and think a little longer before using social media because it can be taking to another level. I know you were probably upset and emotions got the best of you — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

But hey we all ain’t perfect and we make mistakes. Im not here to slander you or make you look dumb I just want to speak on my behalf. If It did happen I would have def agreed with you or backed you. No worries though it’s a tough time in the world today and this is a sensitive — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

“LOVE doesnt see color hate does, hate doesnt have a heart LOVE does” ♥️????????‍♂️ https://t.co/ihGkW72O5N — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) June 1, 2020

Also a lot going on that you don’t see bro, trust me. The whole team would say the same thing as well. https://t.co/rEltRyh0T5 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

Coach Swinney’s shirt, in any way, is not mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months in meetings. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

Coach Swinney is not bringing pain to this team or any of us as players. He’s the most honest and humble coach in college football. So don’t come shooting as his character like you know him or know what goes on on this team. I promise you we straight ov here. https://t.co/PnTNdJ8vUH — Bryton Constantin (@Kxng_Bryton) June 7, 2020

I don’t mind holding coaches accountable for the collective hundred million they’ve made while “amateur” athletes in some cases have missed out on millions during their most valuable times. But gotcha moments isn’t the way to do it. See if their programs are exploiting these men. — Harold *Dutch* Coleman (@TheDutchColeman) June 7, 2020

My faith will always come first in my life. That’s why I chose to come play for this program and this coaching staff. It’s deeper than football. https://t.co/PpyYQsBZ6W — Mike Jones Jr???? (@_mjones24) June 1, 2020

The Devil is Working Overtime!!! ???????????????????????? Put on your Armour of God. Stay focused. Stay prayed up. Love! — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) June 7, 2020

(1/4) There once was a multi-racial kid raised by a single mother of 5 who had a lot of God-given talents, but was more lost than an Easter egg. He tried to fight his coach during a game his JR year. He had to go to prep school to qualify. He moved 10 times before he turned 18. — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

(2/4) Dabo Swinney went into his living room and made a promise to his mom, best friend’s mom and big sister. He promised to always love that boy and develop him into a good man. He promised that boy would would graduate and gain tools In life to one day be a good dad, husband, — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

(3/4)…and neighbor to all people… that boy is ME!!!!! I fell in love with Jesus, met my wife and got my bachelor’s degree at Clemson University, under the LOVE and CARE of Coach. I now have 4 beautiful multiracial kids, own 3 houses, invest in my players’ lives — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

(4/4)…and the lives of college students in my community…Coach. Kept. Every. Single. Promise…and he’s STILL doing it today! LIKE and RETWEET so we can tell the WHOLE truth. #ThankYouCoachSwinney — Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) June 6, 2020

Yeah, do we think Swinney has massive support within the building or not? I think you’d be hard-pressed to find many coaches with more support.

The attacks on Swinney are honestly bordering on downright disgusting. People are out here acting like the man is the devil, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

All Swinney does is preach unity and rising up together to fight towards a common goal.

If I had a son, I wouldn’t hesitate before letting him play football for a guy like Swinney. Sometimes, the world just likes attacking things they’re jealous of.

The two-time national champion does things the right way, is openly religious, sticks to his guns and that drives people crazy.

Hold the line, coach! The whole world of college football is behind you, and it’s clear his own roster is too.