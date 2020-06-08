Lawyer Who Dressed As Grim Reaper To Warn Florida Beachgoers About Pandemic Seen At Crowded Protests

A Florida attorney who dressed up as a grim reaper and ordered hundreds of body bags to hand to Florida beach goers to warn them about spreading coronavirus has been going to protests in Florida with huge crowds during the pandemic.

Daniel Uhlfelder was shrouded in black and carried a scythe May 1 while roaming the beaches in Walton County, Florida, telling CNN that the beaches were “very crowded” and that “if we don’t take measures to control things, the virus is going to get really, really out of control.”

In a Vice News Showtime episode, Uhlfelder says that his goal is to “inform people and make them aware that they are living in a global pandemic.”

.@alzoslade goes to Destin, Florida, to find out how small-town government officials are handling a global pandemic after Governor Ron DeSantis refused to take statewide action on beaches. #VICEonSHO, Sunday 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/Oynglz5GPO — VICE News (@vicenews) June 6, 2020

Weeks later, Uhlfelder dismissed his own advice about avoiding crowded areas and joined hundreds of people for protests following the death of George Floyd.

“We are here in Florida panhandle in Deep South where hundreds have turned out for peaceful protest. No peace. No justice.” he tweeted June 7.

We are here in Florida panhandle in Deep South where hundreds have turned out for peaceful protest. No peace. No justice. pic.twitter.com/PT82cLGlwh — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Another post featured a picture of him amid a large crowd of people at a protest, where very few people are seen wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and strong,” he tweeted.

Defuniak springs, Florida. Huge crowd. Stay hopeful and stay strong. pic.twitter.com/xKlNWF6EFw — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 7, 2020

Another video Uhlfelder posted shows a large crowd of hundreds of people marching in Miami.

Protestors pack downtown Miami. We’re there to make sure they stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/6KjoF0MyQI — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 6, 2020

Despite attending large gatherings himself amid a pandemic, he also rebuked Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of coronavirus in the state, accusing him of having “blood on his hands” for the 1,250 new cases.