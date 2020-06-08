Drake Caggiula Does Awesome Gender Reveal By Sniping Pucks Into A Net

Chicago Blackhawks player Drake Caggiula had an awesome gender reveal over the weekend.

The forward for the Blackhawks posted a Twitter video Sunday of himself sniping pucks to find out the gender of his baby with his future wife Laura Kirkpatrick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After a couple missed shots, he finally drilled the target full of blue smoke. Watch the awesome video below.

We are so excited to finally share we are happy, healthy and …..PREGNANT! We can’t wait to meet you little man ???? you are such a blessing. Excited to watch this family grow! pic.twitter.com/iF1FCmO8qJ — Drake Caggiula (@drakecaggiula) June 7, 2020

Generally speaking, I think gender reveals are among the dumbest things people can do. The vast majority of them are incredibly stupid.

It’s just an excuse for people to beg for attention on the internet, and I’ll die on that hill defending that view.

She accidentally got the golf balls mixed up during the gender reveal ???? (via klassygirljess/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4GHWbbPtTq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2020

However, I’m all-in on this gender reveal. Anything that involves sniping pucks into a net is something I’ll support.

One, it actually requires a little athleticism. Two, it involves hockey. That’s more than enough for me to give it my seal of approval.

So I’m still very much against gender reveals, but I’ll make an exception for this one. Props to Caggiula on having a kid and finding a way to make a gender reveal actually interesting.

