Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Retirement, Says He’s ‘Waiting To Punish’ Him ‘Again’

Floyd Mayweather still wants a piece of Conor McGregor.

The legendary UFC fighter shocked the sports world this past weekend when he abruptly announced that he was retiring.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Despite McGregor’s decision to retire, Mayweather is more than happy to box him again. The first time the two men fought, the legendary boxer took the win. Will there be a rematch? Mayweather is certainly open to it.

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again,” Mayweather wrote late Sunday night on an Instagram post from McGregor.

Here’s the deal with this “retirement” from McGregor. I don’t believe it at all. I’m not buying it for a single second.

I see it as nothing more than him trying to get leverage so he can get a great fight for his next UFC match. In my eyes, I don’t see this situation as anything else.

If the money is right and McGregor gets a deal he likes, then he’ll 100% fight again. To pretend otherwise is simply foolish.

Will that be against Mayweather? I don’t know, but I can promise you that the UFC star wouldn’t pass on a $100 million payday.

As I’ve said before, I guarantee you McGregor fights again. I might be wrong, but I doubt it.