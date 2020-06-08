Leader of Iowa City Protest Group Arrested And Held Without Bail

Mazin Mohamedali, 20, was arrested Sunday on charges of unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, and a probation violation based on his participation in the Iowa City “Black Lives Matter” protests.
The judge ordered Mohamedali to be held without bond Monday until he can be placed in Hope House, a residence for adult males serving probation or on work release.
Mohamedali is a leader of the Iowa Freedom Riders, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The group has organized protests that shut down Interstate 80 and other roadways. Some are blaming the group for graffiti and damages around the University of Iowa Campus, including the University’s Children’s Hospital.
On Sunday the Iowa Freedom Writers released a list of demands regarding the Iowa City Police Department including “A 25% cut in funding..”
Affirming the enthusiasm, mass attendance, and ungovernability of BLM protests over the last week and realizing that it has given city leadership little choice but to come to the table and address protesters directly, we present our demands. There is sympathy for protesters’ concerns about policing and racial justice among Iowa City’s leadership. Rather than allowing leadership to frame the conversation with demands that would corral protesters into city sanctioned spaces and activities, protesters are framing the conversation preemptively by presenting the fulfillment of our demands as a condition of our willingness to follow leadership directions. Recognizing that this is a growing list, the citizens of Iowa City demand… EDIT: Thank you for suggestions on how to adapt our demands to better serve our people and Iowa City community. We will continue to refine our demands with help from local black leaders, scholars, and organizers.
The Freedom Riders maintain that they have only been involved in peaceful protests. (RELATED: Chris Doyle Responds To Allegations From Former Iowa Players, Says He Has Never ‘Crossed The Line Of Unethical Behavior Or Bias Based Upon Race’)