Former Iowa Football Player Jack Kallenberger Says He Quit Because He Was Bullied By The Coaching Staff

More allegations about the culture of the Iowa football program have surfaced.

Following multiple allegations of racially charged behavior against strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was placed on leave, Jack Kallenberger tweeted he quit the team because the coaching staff bullied him so badly.

Kallenberger released a lengthy statement late Sunday afternoon on Twitter about how he was allegedly bullied by the staff for having some learning disabilities.

“I quit football not because of school but because I was broken, beat down, bullied, unwanted and unloved. I was stripped of every ounce of self confidence I had,” Kallenberger wrote in part.

Seriously, what the hell is happening right now with Iowa? It seems like the program is on the verge of imploding.

We’re talking about a team many have viewed as one of the cleanest run programs in America. Yet, there are apparently massive problems happening behind closed doors.

College football programs just aren’t built to survive this kind of chaos. They just can’t focus on winning and have these kinds of problems off of the field.

It’s just not going to work.

It really does seem like the Hawkeyes are on the brink right now, and they’re one or two bad allegations of misconduct away from the hammer dropping.

Chris Doyle is on leave, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he never coaches again. However, it seems like there’s a very real chance that’s only the top of the iceberg.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.